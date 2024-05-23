Bobcats Snag Coleman, Pick in Pre-Draft Trade with Venom

May 23, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats today announced a trade with the Hudson Valley Venom in advance of the upcoming 2024 FPHL Expansion Draft involving three players and a pick in the aforementioned draft.

The Bobcats have acquired the rights to forward/defenseman Tanner Coleman and a second round pick in the 2024 Expansion Draft from the Venom in exchange for forward Josh Newberg and defenseman Blake Cudmore.

"We would like to say thank you to Josh and Blake for their time with us here in Blue Ridge," said Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka. "They both were a big part of our 1st season and we appreciate all they've done for our organization. They helped us build and create what we now know as the Bobcats family, and we cannot thank them enough for that. We wish them the best of luck in Hudson Valley."

The acquired pick gives Blue Ridge four total selections in addition to the existing 3rd, 7th (from BRZ) and 8th overall selections.

Coleman, a 24 year old hybrid player, brings a new level of speed, skill and versatility to the Bobcats. The 5'10' 170lb native of Oswego, New York split his junior hockey career between the NA3HL (Oswego Stampede) and EHL (Boston Jr Rangers), posting 17 points (3 goals, 14 assists) in 72 games (including playoffs).

Coleman played four seasons of NCAA Division III hockey collegiately with three different schools, most recently at Western New England University. Coleman skated in 50 collegiate games with WENU as well as Becker College and River University.

Upon graduation from WENU this past spring, Coleman began his professional career with the Elmira River Sharks, suiting up in 8 games.

