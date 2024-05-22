Camille Ashton Resigns as Kansas City Current General Manager

May 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced today that Camille Ashton has resigned from her role as the club's General Manager. The club has accepted her resignation and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.

"I am thankful for my time in Kansas City," said Ashton. "It was important to me to dedicate my time and efforts to ensure a successful 2024 season by building the championship-caliber roster that's currently near the top of the table. I am proud of what we have accomplished here. I look forward to the next step in my personal and professional journey."

Ashton was hired as the Current's General Manager in January of 2022. During her tenure, the team won two Central Division Challenge Cup titles and made an appearance in the 2022 NWSL Championship.

The team will begin its search for a new General Manager immediately, with Caitlin Carducci serving as an interim general manager.

Carducci has been an integral part of the team's football operations since joining the club in November 2023. Prior to coming to Kansas City, Carducci served as the Vice President of Member Programs at US Soccer and the Director of Player Affairs at the NWSL.

