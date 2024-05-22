Standout Rookie Emma Sears Signs New 3-Year Contract with Racing

May 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville forward Emma Sears signed a new contract through the 2026 season amid a sensational start to her professional career, the club announced Wednesday.

The three-year deal includes upgraded terms and bonuses for the rookie attacker who starred collegiately at Ohio State. She previously signed a one-year agreement with a mutual option for the 2025 season.

"My rookie experience with Racing has been fantastic!" Sears said. "I am thrilled to extend my contract with this great organization, working alongside incredible coaches, teammates and staff to achieve our goals as a team. I want to give a shoutout to all the fans for their amazing support - your enthusiasm drives us every day! Louisville is a special place, and I couldn't be happier to call it home."

"We are extremely excited to extend Emma's contract," said Racing coach Bev Yanez. "She is committed to her growth and works hard everyday in the environment. Her ability on the ball and work ethic off have been impressive early on. We are grateful she's in lavender!"

"Emma has come into the NWSL and made an instant impact," said Racing general manager Ryan Dell. "We are excited for her to continue to develop and grow in Louisville, and we're thrilled to have her here as an important piece of what we're building."

The 23-year-old Sears has been a breakout star through nine games, with two goals in three starts and 455 total minutes. She scored the opening goal in Racing's chaotic, entertaining 3-3 draw at Kansas City this past weekend, becoming the first opposing player to score the game's opening goal at CPKC Stadium.

Sears is already one of the league's most dangerous attackers, particularly on the dribble. She developed that reputation thanks to a hard-charging 50-yard dribble from midfield into Utah's penalty area before scoring her first professional goal, a week before she dribbled more than 100 yards total before setting up Racing's go-ahead goal at NJ/NY Gotham. She is currently second in the NWSL in successful dribbles per 90 minutes, fourth in carries into the penalty area and fifth in progressive carries.

The Ohio native ranks fourth in shot-creating actions per 90, fifth in goal-creating actions per 90 and sixth in shots on target per 90. She is the only player in the NWSL to rank in the top six of each of those categories.

At Ohio State, Sears rang up 25 goals and 15 assists in 83 appearances across five seasons. She sits 11th all-time on Ohio State's career points list and is one of only four Buckeyes in program history to register multiple hat tricks.

Sears earned All-Big Ten honors in three different seasons, including first-team recognition in 2023. She helped lead Ohio State to four NCAA Tournament berths, including a second-round appearance in 2022, when she scored the game-winner in an opening-round win over Bucknell.

