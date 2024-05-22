San Diego Wave FC Forward Kyra Carusa Named to Republic of Ireland Roster for Final Round of Group Stage of 2024 Women's European Qualifiers

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that forward Kyra Carusa will join the Republic of Ireland for the final round of group play for the 2024 Women's European Qualifiers.

The Republic of Ireland is currently fourth in Group A3 following a 1-0 loss to France and a 2-0 loss to England in April of this year. The Republic of Ireland will now take on Sweden, who currently sit in third in Group A3, in back-back matches in this final round of group play ahead of knock-out rounds in July.

Ireland's matches with Sweden will take place on Friday, May 31 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland at 11:30 a.m. PT and on Tuesday, June 4 at 9:30 a.m. PT at Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden.

On the international stage, Carusa has started in 11 of her 16 appearances with her national team, most recently starting in both European qualifier matches in April, logging a total of 129 minutes across the two matches. The 28-year-old made her first appearance with Ireland in the EURO 2022 qualifiers. Since joining the senior team, the San Diego native helped Ireland qualify for the World Cup for the first time ever and has scored two international goals.

