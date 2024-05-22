Four Chicago Red Stars Named to May/June International Rosters

May 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Red Stars Natalia Kuikka, Sydney Schneider, Sam Staab and Mallory Swanson have been called up for international duty to represent their respective countries during the May/June international window. Goalkeeper Sydney Schneider returns to Jamaica's roster for the first time since 2023, while defender Sam Staab receives her first call up to the United States Women's National Team (USWNT). Veteran international stars Kuikka and Swanson return to the rosters of Finland and the United States, respectively.

Three-time National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Ironwoman Sam Staab will join the USWNT for the first time in her decorated career, one of two players to do so for the May/June international window. Staab has previous international experience at the youth level, most recently for the United States' under-23 team in 2018. After joining the Red Stars in January, Staab extended her contract with Chicago through 2026 in March. The following month, Staab broke the NWSL record for consecutive starts with 94 before extending that record and becoming the first player to reach the century mark in consecutive starts in the Red Stars' last match versus Gotham FC. Buttoning Staab's slew of achievements and impressive 2024 performance is her inclusion in the NWSL March/April Best XI of the Month, the sixth such honor in the defender's career.

Mallory Swanson joins the USWNT squad for the third time in 2024, most recently as a part of the 2024 SheBelieves Cup roster. Swanson started in the USWNT's April 6 SheBelieves Cup match against Japan and came on as a substitute in the 46th minute against Canada April 9. For the Red Stars in 2024, Swanson has appeared in nine of ten Chicago matches, scoring three goals. Swanson and Staab lead the Red Stars in assists with two each. The USWNT will face off with Korea Republic in a pair of friendlies June 1 and 4, first in Swanson's home state of Colorado at 4:00 p.m. CT, then in Minnesota at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Natalia Kuikka will represent Finland as they take on the Netherlands May 31 and June 4 in group stage qualifying play for the 2025 Women's European Championship. The four-time Finland National Player of the Year most recently joined the Helmarit in the first matches of Women's Euro qualifying action, against Norway and Italy. Kuikka is one of three Red Stars still in contention for Ironwoman status this season, along with fellow Red Stars defender and USWNT call up, Sam Staab. Kuikka currently leads the NWSL with 66 clearances and her 12 blocks rank her third in the league.

Sydney Schneider receives her first call up from Jamaica as a Red Star and the first this year, having previously joined Jamaica's roster in September 2023. Schneider's experience representing Jamaica on the international stage dates to 2018 and the keeper has appeared on two FIFA Women's World Cup rosters for the Reggae Girlz. Schneider will be available for selection in Jamaica's upcoming friendlies against Brazil June 1 and 4.

Following the end of the international window June 4, Kuikka, Schneider, Staab and Swanson will rejoin the Red Stars ahead of Chicago's historic 'Red Stars Take Over Wrigley Field' match. Fans can secure their tickets to witness history when the Red Stars take on Bay FC at Wrigley Field, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. CT now at chicagoredstars.com/tickets/wrigley-field.

