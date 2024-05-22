Domino's Pizza Delivers Free Utah Royals Youth Soccer Clinic

May 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC and founding sponsor Islands to Salt Lake Pizza, doing business as Domino's, collaborated on Tuesday to host the first no-cost Utah Royals FC youth soccer clinic since the team's return to the Beehive State.

Around 50 kids ages 5-17 from the surrounding communities assembled at the Zions Bank Training Center for an hour of instruction and fun with Royals Defender Kaleigh Riehl, Cleo the Lioness and a team of experienced coaches leading the players through drills, teaching techniques and developing their skills.

"I think that being able to come into the community and talk to these girls and boys is amazing, they always have so many great questions. It's so important to give back because I know that I had that support. It's crucial that the next generation can continue to meet players and realize their dreams are achievable ... visibility is very important," said Riehl, discussing the chance to make an impact in her new home state.

Off the field, Utah Royals FC strives to represent what it means to be a part of this community, and boast a roster with six players - Mikayla Cluff, Olivia Griffits, Brecken Mozingo, Carly Nelson, Cameron Tucker and Michele Vasconcelos - that were born in Utah and played collegiate soccer at either BYU or the University of Utah. Youth soccer and community partnership are cornerstones of the Utah Royals and Real Salt Lake identities, and social investment collaborations with community partners like Islands to Salt Lake Pizza are a crucial way of contributing to growth in our locality, our state and our sport as whole.

"It's all about opportunity. Any time we can provide an opportunity for kids to learn and better their lives in any way, whether it's sports and they become the next Lionel Messi or Kaleigh Riehl - we really look forward to the chance to better these kids' lives. It's the same thing we do for our team members as well, we try to provide a better life for them," said Islands to Salt Lake Pizza Head of Operations Don Kositchek.

As youth players from across the Valley were broken down into groups for training drills, with some representing community teams like Kearns High School and Shooters Soccer Club, Riehl visited each station and spoke with the players about her soccer journey and answered any questions they had.

"You have everyone watching you and everyone has their own opinions. I think that staying true to yourself, taking feedback and being coachable are super important. Being able to block out the negative because they don't see you every day, they don't see what every training session is like - so staying true to yourself and knowing that you're putting in the work and doing what you can to be the best you can be," said Riehl, answering a teen athlete's question about the mindset required to reach the next level.

Following the training sessions, campers were treated to pizza and drinks while clinic leaders and coaches spoke about their journeys in soccer, provided tips and tricks for skill development and motivation for the athletes to go after their dreams.

Islands to Salt Lake Pizza is an island-based pizza company, originally operating Domino's Pizza franchises on the islands of Hawaii before making the move to Utah. The group focuses on a community and enrichment-oriented approach, investing in their community and employees as a means to change lives for the better while making some of the best, freshest and most affordable pizza around. Domino's joined as America First Field's new pizza partner in 2024, with their pizza stand conveniently located for fans on the north side of the stadium concourse. Domino's has also partnered with both Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals FC to celebrate "Makana Row," a fun promotion at every home match for both RSL and URFC where fans in a lucky row are chosen to receive free Domino's gift cards. To get your tickets for a shot at some free Pizza, click here for Utah Royals tickets and here for Real Salt Lake tickets.

10 clinics are offered throughout this summer at no cost to participants, held from late May to late July at a variety of locations from Layton to Orem and everywhere in between!

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.