Washington Spirit Signs Defender Waniya Hudson
May 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has added defender Waniya Hudson to its active roster on a one-year deal through the end of the 2024 season, the club announced today. Hudson joins the team after spending the early part of 2024 as a training player with NJ/NY Gotham FC.
Hudson, originally from Greece, New York near Rochester, was one of the most consistent players on the Notre Dame roster in her time with the program, tallying nearly 7,400 minutes of actions and appearing in 96 matches across five seasons with the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame made four NCAA Tournament appearances during Hudson's tenure, including an Elite Eight run in 2022.
"I am so excited to sign with the Spirit," said Hudson. "The coaches, players and staff have been supportive, and the team culture is very positive. This is such an amazing opportunity and I'm happy to take part in it."
Before attending Notre Dame, Hudson was a two-time all-state selection in soccer at Greece Athena High School while earning varsity letters in both soccer and track. At the international level, Hudson made the Region 1 Olympic Development Program team and traveled abroad to Central America and Europe for competition and was twice a captain of the New York West ODP regional champions team.
"Waniya will be a great addition to this team and provide valuable depth to our roster," said President of Soccer Operations/General Manager Mark Krikorian. "We're thrilled to welcome her to the club this week."
