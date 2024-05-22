Match Preview: Gotham FC Travels to Bay FC

May 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC looks to continue its five-game unbeaten streak, as the club faces Bay FC for their first-ever meeting on Friday, May 24 at PayPal Park in San Jose (10 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime).

On Sunday, the club defeated the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 at Red Bull Arena. Forward Lynn Williams scored the opening goal in the match and her 79th goal in all competitions, making her the NWSL's all-time leading scorer. Additionally, forward Ella Stevens netted the game-winner at the death against her former club, notching her second goal on the season and in back-to-back games.

Gotham FC's defense also has been holding strong. Since her first start against Racing Louisville, goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has recorded 21 saves, two clean sheets, and a 3-0-2 record. Additionally, she currently holds the best save percentage in the NWSL at 87.5%, and Gotham FC is unbeaten when she starts. Anchored by defenders Sam Hiatt and Emily Sonnett, the backline has also allowed the fewest goals in the league with seven and has faced the least amount of shots in the league at 85 shots

Bay FC is coming off a 2-1 win against the San Diego Wave FC on Friday, May 17. After going down a goal in the first half, Bay FC rallied back with two goals to pick up three points at home. Friday will be another home game for Bay FC. The expansion team currently sits eleventh in the standings with nine points (3-7-0), while Gotham FC is currently in seventh in the table with 15 points (4-2-3).

Forward Lynn Williams broke the NWSL all-competitions record with her 79th goal, moving past Sam Kerr. She currently leads the club with three goals so far this season.

Defender Emily Sonnett recorded her 125th regular season appearance against Chicago.

Defender Jenna Nighswonger leads Gotham FC in crosses (54), tackles (27) and is tied with midfielder Yazmeen Ryan for most assists for the club (two).

Gotham FC is undefeated in its last five matches and has scored in its last five matches.

