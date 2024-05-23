Santa Cruz Warriors Recognized as 2023-24 NBA G League Franchise of the Year

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors have been recognized as the 2023-24 NBA G League Franchise of the Year, the league announced today. This marks the fourth time the Santa Cruz Warriors have won the league's most prestigious award, including the inaugural year of the award during the 2017-18 season. Additionally, this year's award secures the team's third recognition in the last four years (2020-21, 2021-22, 2023-24).

"The Warriors are honored to accept the Franchise of the Year recognition for the fourth time," said Santa Cruz Warriors President Chris Murphy. "This award is a celebration of our collective effort, dedication and synergy as a team, and we are honored to share this recognition with the entire Santa Cruz community."

The Santa Cruz Warriors finished first in the league in both ticket sales and partnership revenue, additionally setting a new league record for partnership revenue. On the social media side, the team boasts over 400,130 followers across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok and YouTube. The Warriors closed out the 2023-24 regular season with an 18-game sellout streak.

In the community, Santa Cruz players, coaches and front office team members logged over 1,200 volunteer hours this season. The Warriors raised over $94,300 for local nonprofits through in-kind donations, philanthropic events, Charitable Jersey Nights, and in-game fundraising initiatives. Through the Swishes for Dishes program, the Sea Dubs teamed up with Kaiser Permanente and The Athletes' Corner to donate 60,830 meals to Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County.

On the court, the Santa Cruz Warriors compiled an overall record of 31-19 (11-5 in Showcase Cup, 20-14 in regular season), which was the third best record across the NBA G League. The Sea Dubs qualified for the NBA G League playoffs for the eighth time in the team's 12-year existence, eventually falling to the Stockton Kings in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Warriors had three players signed to NBA contracts (Pat Spencer, GSW; Gui Santos, GSW; and Javonte Green, CHI). Additionally, Santa Cruz had two players converted from two-way contracts to standard NBA contracts with the Golden State Warriors (Lester Quinones and Usman Garuba).

A selection committee comprised of league executives determined the winner of the Franchise of the Yearaward. The NBA G League's teams were evaluated based on the NBA G League's three core pillars: Compete with Intensity, Lead with Integrity and Inspire Play.

For more information on the Santa Cruz Warriors, visit santacruzbasketball.com or call (831) 713-4400.

