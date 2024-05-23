NBA G League Announces 2023-24 Team Business Awards

NEW YORK - The NBA G League announced today that the Santa Cruz Warriors have been selected as the Franchise of the Year for the 2023-24 NBA G League season. In addition, Grand Rapids Gold President Steve Jbara has received the Team Executive of the Year Award , and the Gold has won the President's Choice Award. NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim presented the awards during the league's annual Sales & Marketing Meetings.

A selection committee composed of league executives determined the winner of the Franchise of the Year Award , evaluating all 30 teams on the league's core pillars: Compete with Intensity, Lead with Integrity and Inspire Play . The Team Executive of the Year Award was selected by a vote of the league's team presidents.

The Gold becomes the third NBA G League team to earn the President's Choice Award, which is chosen by Abdur-Rahim. Established prior to the 2021-22 NBA G League season, the honor recognizes the team that embodies and demonstrates excellence in business performance across key areas of focus.

In addition to those honors, the Maine Celtics earned the Social Responsibility and Promotion of the Year awards . The Celtics and Wisconsin Herd each won the Content Series Award . The Austin Spurs were honored with the Retailer of the Year and Marketing awards . The Mexico City Capitanes received the Partnership of the Year and Most Engaging Content awards. The Iowa Wolves earned the Youth Basketball Award.

Click here for more information on the 2023-24 Team Business Awards recipients and see below for the full list of honorees:

NBA G League Franchise of the Year: Santa Cruz Warriors

NBA G League Team Executive of the Year: Steve Jbara, President, Grand Rapids Gold

NBA G League President's Choice Award: Grand Rapids Gold

NBA G League Retailer of the Year: Austin Spurs

NBA G League Social Responsibility Award: Maine Celtics

NBA G League Promotion of the Year: Maine Celtics

NBA G League Marketing Award: Austin Spurs

NBA G League Youth Basketball Award: Iowa Wolves

NBA G League Partnership of the Year: Mexico City Capitanes

NBA G League Content Series Award: Maine Celtics and Wisconsin Herd

NBA G League Most Engaging Content: Mexico City Capitanes

