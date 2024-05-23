Austin Spurs Earn Two NBA G League Business Awards

AUSTIN - The NBA G League today announced that the Austin Spurs were selected as the NBA G League Retailer of the Year and earned the NBA G League Marketing award for the 2023-24 season.

The NBA G League Retailer of the Year award recognizes a commitment to growing retail sales, integrating products cross-functionally, and expanding retail touchpoints. The Spurs hosted four offsite games held in Laredo, Corpus Christi and Moody Center with pop-up shops that generated a 167.6% rise in retail sales and saw a 21.5% growth in overall sales for the season.

The NBA G League Marketing Award recognizes a commitment to growing ticket sales, community awareness and engagement integrating creative concepts cross-functionally across varying touchpoints. The Silver and Black activated in communities across South Texas as they held a Fan Fest at Whataburger Field and hosted a youth clinic at YMCA of the Costal Bend in Corpus Christi. The team also played in Laredo for the second consecutive year, as players wore custom Laredo jerseys and warmup tops that were later auctioned off with proceeds benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo. Lastly, Austin participated in the San Antonio Spurs "Spurs Week in Austin" as part of the Spurs Sports and Entertainment's efforts to deepen the connection with Spurs fans throughout all of South and Central Texas.

"I am incredibly grateful for the outstanding team we have, whose dedication and hard work made our regional home game tour possible," said Austin Spurs Senior Manager of Franchise Marketing Aaron Zamora. "Growing the Spurs brand and connecting with all our fans throughout South and Central Texas is a big initiative for our marketing group. The turnout at each event, watch party, camps and clinics in Laredo and Corpus Christi continues to show how strong our Spurs Family is."

