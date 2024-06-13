Austin Spurs Announce Six Priority Dates for 2024-25 Season

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced six priority home dates for the upcoming 2024-25 season at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The 2024-25 season is presented by SWBC.

The six priority dates are listed below:

Saturday, December 7

Friday, January 10

Saturday, January 11

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

Thursday, February 27 (School Day Game)

The remainder of the schedule with official times and opponents will be revealed at a later date.

