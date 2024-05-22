Premier Lacrosse League Launches PLL Collectibles, Debuts League-Owned Trading Card Brand

LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today debuted its own line of trading cards as part of the launch of PLL Collectibles, a new vertical for collectible memorabilia and merchandise.

"Today, we're delivering what lacrosse fans and card collectors have long been asking for - more lacrosse trading cards - and charting a new path in the market," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. "In producing our own trading cards and launching PLL Collectibles, we can deliver high quality cards and memorabilia directly to fans and collectors, and ensure every aspect meets the high standard, and excitement of lacrosse and trading card enthusiasts."

The inaugural trading card release from PLL Collectibles is the 2023 Snapshot Set, a curated collection featuring All-Pro players, Rookies, and notable stars, and preserves memorable moments from the 2023 season. The set features autographed cards from the top 22 players, as well as 58 base cards, foil cards at 1:4 odds per pack and parallel cards.

"The launch of PLL Collectibles and our next trading card line is a monumental step forward for the league," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "This initiative allows us to create a more dynamic connection with our fans and sports fans across the ecosystem, while also innovating and expanding our merchandise offerings. We're looking forward to integrating these collectibles online and within our events, while tracking enthusiasm from the lacrosse and collector community."

The 2023 Snapshot Set will be available in 16-card packs, retailing at $7.99, doubling the card quantity of previous PLL trading card products. This enhancement in both quantity and value demonstrates the PLL's commitment to providing an exceptional product for fans, and makes high-quality collectibles more accessible.

The 2024 PLL Season kicks off June 1 in Albany, NY with a rematch of the 2023 PLL CashApp Championship between the Utah Archers and Philadelphia Waterdogs, airing on ABC and ESPN+ at 1pm ET. To view the PLL schedule, purchase tickets visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.

For more information about PLL Collectibles and the 2023 Snapshot Set, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/trading-cards.

