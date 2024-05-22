Protective Stadium to Host USFL Conference Championship Game

ARLINGTON, TX - Today, the United Football League (UFL) announced that Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., will host the USFL Conference Championship game.

The game is set to take place on Saturday, June 8, with the Birmingham Stallions taking on the Michigan Panthers. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ABC.

Fans can expect an exciting showdown between the top teams as they compete for the conference title. Protective Stadium, known for its state-of-the-art facilities and vibrant atmosphere, is the perfect venue for this high-stakes matchup.

Tickets for the USFL Conference Championship game will go on sale Thursday, May 23. Single game, group and premium tickets are all available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Presale begins at 8 a.m.

The winner of the USFL Championship game will advance to the UFL Championship game, facing the winner of the XFL Conference Championship. The UFL Championship game will be played at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on June 16. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. CT and will be televised on FOX.

