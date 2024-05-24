Rapid City Marshals Cease Operations Effective Immediately

May 24, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3)

Rapid City Marshals News Release







Rapid City, SD - The Rapid City Marshals regretfully announce the cessation of operations, effective immediately. This decision stems from a lack of leadership from previous Arena Football League (AFL) league officials and their unfulfilled promises rendering it impossible for the team to sustain its operations.

This difficult choice follows a recent incident where players refused to take the field and a subsequent last-minute game cancellation, eroding trust between the players and the organization. Coupled with unmet financial obligations, this has become an insurmountable obstacle, leaving the Rapid City Marshals with no viable alternative but to cease operations.

Wes Johnson, co-owner the Rapid City Marshals, expressed deep concern over the situation, stating, "We understand the struggles and frustrations our players have faced with us and with the league. As an ownership group, we feel that the league put us in a terrible position. We hoped we'd be able to find a way to survive, but unfortunately that is not the case."

Reflecting on the team's journey, Johnson added, "My sister and I invested in this team out of a deep love for football and a desire to build a lasting legacy here. We believed that joining the AFL would be a great opportunity for our team, this community, and arena football for many years to come. We are devastated to find ourselves in this position."

The decision to cease operations affects not only the team but also its fans, sponsors, and the wider community. The Rapid City Marshals extend their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported the team throughout its journey.

Johnson further expressed appreciation, saying, "There are numerous individuals and companies in this town who stepped up and supported us through sponsorship, trade agreements, you name it. This community has been good to us, and even in our struggles, they were here to lend a hand. We can't thank them enough for their patience and understanding."

Regarding ticket reimbursements, The Monument will handle refunds for games not played. Credit card payments will be automatically refunded within 7-10 days. For cash or other payment methods, checks will be mailed to the address associated with the ticketing account.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football League message board...





Arena Football League Stories from May 24, 2024

Rapid City Marshals Cease Operations Effective Immediately - Rapid City Marshals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.