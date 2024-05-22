Marshals Issue Statement on Thursday's Game

The remaining Marshals team members were asked to travel to Washington to play in this week's game against the Wolfpack. Unfortunately, only two team members were willing to travel to Washington to play in this game.

After much last-minute deliberation, Marshals ownership worked with the Washington ownership to assemble a team to represent Rapid City in the Thursday night, May 23rd game.

Rapid City ownership is working diligently with the other AFL team owners, administration, and teams to rebuild the remaining schedule dates and fulfill Rapid City's remaining home dates, reschedule canceled games, and accommodate the obligations and commitments made to our corporate partners and season ticket-holders.

Marshals co-owner, Wes Johnson has issued the following statement:

"We have been noticeably quiet over the last week as we have been working hard to ensure our organization continues moving forward in the Black Hills. We have directed our time, energy and resources into strategizing with other owners how we can assure our playing partners and fans that the Marshals will remain here to complete this season and beyond. The challenges we have faced beginning with the failed commitments of Lee Hutton and Arena Football Management, LLC have undoubtedly disrupted all of the plans and ambitions Rebecca and I had for this season. We have always been a "mom and pop" business with limited resources, but we have also always led with a commitment to honesty, transparency, and dedication to the community. We continue those commitments now and will have more updates in the coming days. We understand frustration from lack of communication from us, but we have also had limited confirmed information to communicate. Therefore, we didn't want to release statements over and over that were vague and uninformative."

