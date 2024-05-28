Aces Hit the Road for the First Time in 2024 with Games in Minnesota, Atlanta

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The back-to-back World Champion Las Vegas Aces (3-1) hit the road for the first time in 2024, traveling to Minneapolis (4-1) and Atlanta (2-2) for games against the Lynx (Wednesday, May 29, 5:00 pm PT) and Dream (Friday, May 31, 4:30 pm). The game against Minnesota is being televised locally on Fox5 and the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and the Atlanta game is being televised by ION.

The Aces won 3 of 4 games during their season-opening homestand, most recently picking up a 99-80 victory over the Indiana Fever (box score/recap). A'ja Wilson scored 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the win, becoming just the fourth player in WNBA history to record 4-straight games of 20 or more points and 10 or more rebounds. The two-time WNBA champ is making an early case for her third M'VP Award, averaging career highs in scoring (25.5 points, 3rd in the W), rebounding (12.8 rpg, 3rd) and blocked shots (2.3 bpg, 4th).

Las Vegas leads the WNBA in offensive efficiency, averaging 109.9 points per 100 possessions, thanks in large part to a league-low turnover percentage of 12.0. Las Vegas has been largely reliant on its starters in 2024, as the team's starting five is averaging a league-high 81.3 points per game. The trio of Wilson (25.5), Jackie Young (22.5) and Kelsey Plum (20.8) account for most of that figure, and would become the first trio of teammates in WNBA history to average 20 or more points in the same season, should they maintain their current scoring pace. The Aces' reserves scored a season-high 20 points in Saturday's win over the Fever, led by a career-high 12 from rookie Kate Martin.

The Lynx have been the surprise of the league thus far. After finishing the 2023 season with a 19-21 record, Minnesota is currently second in the WNBA standings with a 4-1 mark. One year after posting the third-least efficient defense in the W, allowing 105.7 points per 100 possessions, the Lynx boast the top defensive unit in the league, with a defensive efficiency rating of 91.2. Minnesota opponents are making just 40.9% of their field goal attempts, and 26.4% of their shots from 3-point range.

Offensively, the Lynx lead the league in field goal percentage (.470) and 3-point field goal percentage (.386). Six-year veteran Napheesa Collier is averaging career-highs in scoring (23.0 ppg, 4th in the W) and rebounding (10.4 rpg, 4th). Newcomers Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams, both acquired as free agents during the off season, have also been key to Minnesota's improved record. Smith is averaging career-highs in scoring (16.0 ppg) and blocked shots (2.2 bpg), while Williams is averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

The Aces are 34-46 all-time against the Lynx, but have won 4 straight, and 8 of their last 9 against Minnesota.

