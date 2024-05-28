Atlanta Dream Drop Second Home Outing 79-92 to Minnesota Lynx

May 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream dropped its second home game of the 2024 season at Gateway Center, falling 79-92.

Atlanta's record moves to 2-2 overall, and 1-1 at home.

Rhyne Howard led all scorers with 23 points, six steals, five assists and five rebounds. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus finished just shy of a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds for the night.

Head coach Tanisha Wright used a starting lineup of Howard, Parker-Tyus, Haley Jones, Allisha Gray and Tina Charles for the fourth consecutive game.

The Dream were unable to overcome an impressive shooting performance by the Lynx, who shot 50% from the field and 44.8% from 3-point range. Minnesota was led by guard Kayla McBride who finished with a season-high 31 points.

Despite the result, the Dream's bench outscored the Lynx 25-9 and the team outscored Minnesota 30-24 in the paint.

Naz Hillmon and Aerial Powers led the Dream's bench, tying with nine points apiece.

Battling back after an early Minnesota run, Gray and Hillmon combined for 10 points across a four-minute stretch to bring Atlanta within two points of Minnesota, 21-23.

Hillmon finished the first half with six points, already marking a new season high. The forward's effort highlighted an Atlanta bench that outscored Minnesota's by 10 points in the first half of play.

The Australian forward also made the first 3-pointer of her WNBA career, coming in the fourth quarter after the assist from Howard.

After making its 2024 debut in front of back-to-back sold-out crowds at Gateway Center, the Dream will head back on the road to take on the Washington Mystics.

Atlanta last faced the Mystics earlier this month, outlasting them in an 87-84 preseason victory.

The matchup will tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET and stream on Peachtree Sports Network.

