Connecticut Sun Start Season 6-0 for First Time in Franchise History, Defeat Phoenix Mercury, 70-47

May 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (6-0) defeated the Phoenix Mercury (3-3), 70-47. With the win, the Sun start the 2024 season with a 6-0 record, the longest win streak to start the regular season in franchise history.

DeWanna Bonner led the Sun to the win, tallying her 7,000 th career-point with 19 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block on the night. Bonner joins Diana Taurasi, Tamika Catchings, Tina Thompson and Tina Charles as one of five players in WNBA history to hit 7,000 points in their WNBA careers.

Brionna Jones added 16 points, five rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks in 18 minutes of play. Alyssa Thomas filled the stat sheet, recording 10 points, six rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes of action.

Connecticut held Phoenix to their worst field goal percentage in a single game in franchise history, as the Mercury went 15-63 (23.8%) from the floor in the contest. The Mercury also shot 3.7% (1-27) from three-point territory- marking their lowest non-zero percentage from beyond the arc in franchise history. The Sun held the Mercury 41 points under their season average coming into tonight's contest (88.2).

No Mercury player scored in double-figures in tonight's contest, marking the first time since 2016 (and 40 th overall) that a WNBA team finished a game without a double-figure scorer. Natasha Cloud led the Mercury in scoring with nine points, along with four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. Phoenix guard-forward Kahleah Copper finished with just seven points, after entering tonight's contest leading the league in scoring (29.2).

Connecticut's 23-point margin of victory marks their largest of the season. They also enjoyed their largest half-time lead of the year, leading by 13 points at the break.

The Sun's 6-0 start ties the 2010 Atlanta Dream for 6 th longest win streak to begin the regular season. They are also one of 13 teams in WNBA history to start season 6-0 or better.

DeWanna Bonner joins Tamika Catchings as one of two players in WNBA history to record 7,000 points, 2,800 rebounds and 1,000 assists in a career.

DiJonai Carrington grabbed six of her career-high 10 rebounds in the first quarter, tying her career-high for most rebounds in a single-quarter.

The Sun held the Mercury to a 10-point third quarter, marking their best defensive quarter of the season. It also marked Phoenix's lowest point total in a single quarter this season.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa grabbed a career-high tying three steals in the win.

The Mercury notched a season-high 43 rebounds, including a season-high 12 offensive boards.

Connecticut recorded a season-high 23 assists and tied their season-high with 38 rebounds.

Phoenix turned the ball over 20 times in the game, marking the 14 th time in WNBA history and first since 2015 that a team finished a game with 20+ turnovers and 15 or fewer made field goals.

All 11 players on Connecticut's roster played and scored into tonight's win. Forward Queen Egbo recorded her first minutes in a Sun uniform, tallying two points and two rebounds.

