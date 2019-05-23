LumberKings Return Home For Memorial Day Homestand

CLINTON, IA - The Clinton LumberKings return home for the Memorial Day Weekend with a four-game series and homestand with the Burlington Bees (Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels) Friday, May 24th through Monday, May 27th. The homestand will feature three separate giveaway dates, a Clinton Elotes day, and day baseball. Tickets are available by calling (563) 243-0727 or by going online to www.lumberkings.com.

Friday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Burlington Bees |

The homestand opens with a tote bag giveaway courtesy of Shoe Sensation and the Clinton Herald. Be one of the first 500 fans through the gates to claim this giveaway.

In addition, the game will be Unity Christian Schools PTA Night. See the Unity Christian Schools PTA for a special offer on tickets.

Saturday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Burlington Bees |

The weekend starts with baseball night in Clinton! Come cheer on the LumberKings in the second game of the homestand and arrive early for a giveaway for all fans 14 years and under. Be one of the first through the gates and receive a Miami Marlins Arm Sleeve!

Sunday, May 26 at 2:00 p.m. | Gates open 12:30 p.m. | vs. Burlington Bees |

Come see the Clinton LumberKings rebrand to the Clinton Elotes for Sunday's matinee meeting with the Burlington Bees. See the new look, enjoy the Latinx food, and join the fiesta of Copa de la Diversion!

All Sunday's in Clinton are Family Funday Sundays. Bring the whole family down to the ballpark for free face painting, balloon artists, and postgame kids run the bases courtesy of the Children's Discovery Center in Clinton.

Monday, May 27 at 2:00 p.m. | Gates at 12:30 p.m. | vs. Burlington Bees |

Join the LumberKings at the ballpark for a Memorial Day tilt with the Burlington Bees that concludes the homestand. Arrive early for a patriotic themed giveaway courtesy of Regalia Manufacturing.

