Burlington Splits Road Doubleheader with Cedar Rapids

Burlington plated three runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game, then scored the winning run in the top of the seventh to post a 5-4 win over Cedar Rapids in game one of today's double header. And then they were no hit.

Kernels pitchers Austin Schulfer (4-2) and Jose Martinez combined to shut down the Bees in game two. Cedar Rapids won 9-0. Schulfer walked the second batter of the game in Kevin Maitan. No other Bees hitter reached base. The Kernels starter went five innings. Martinez finished the final two frames. Hector Yan took the loss. The last time the Bees were no hit was April 12, 2018. Beloit pitchers Bryce Conley, Ty Damron and Josh Reagan turned the trick in that game.

With Burlington trailing 4-1 entering the fourth inning of the first tilt Alexis Olmeda walked with one out. Connor Fitzsimons followed with a two-run shot to left center, and the Bees were only down one. One out later, Justin Jones doubled down the line in left. Jordyn Adams followed with an infield single, scoring Jones.

In the top of the seventh Nonie Williams walked. Francisco Del Valle was hit by a pitch. D. C. Arendas drove Williams home with a ground single to left. Tyler Smith, who was roughed up in his last outing, took the victory with two and a third innings of one hit ball. He is now 4-1.

The three RBI effort by Fitzsimons is his second one in his last three games. Over his last five he has hit three home runs and driven in seven.

