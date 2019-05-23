Dragons Notes for Thursday

Thursday, May 23, 2019 l Game # 47

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (27-18) at Dayton Dragons (15-31)

RH Shane McCarthy (4-3, 4.20) at LH Connor Curlis (0-0, 0.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the last game of a five-game series. Current Series: Lake County 3, Dayton 1. 2019 Season Series: Lake County 6, Dayton 3 (at Dayton: Lake County 4, Dayton 2). Streaks: The Dragons have lost 11 of their last 14 games (includes suspended game) after winning four of the previous six.

Last Game: Wednesday: Lake County 3, Dayton 2 (10 innings). Captains relievers worked out of one-out, bases-loaded jams in both the bottom of the ninth and bottom of the 10th for the win. The Dragons tied the game at 2-2 in the eighth on a Brian Rey sacrifice fly and were within a pitch of winning it in the bottom of the ninth when Reniel Ozuna struck out on a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded and the winning run at third. After Lake County scored one run in the top of the 10th, the Dragons again loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the inning but could not push across the tying run. Juan Martinez led a five-hit Dayton attack, going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Individual Notes

Pabel Manzanero is 8 for 17 (.471) over his last five games (including the suspended game: 6 G, 9 for 20, .450).

Jay Schuyler is 10 for 29 (.345) over his last eight games (with the suspended game: 9 G, 11 for 33, .333).

Juan Martinez is 10 for 30 (.333) over his last eight games (with the suspended game: 9 G, 12 for 34, .353).

Brian Rey is batting .296 (8 for 27) in eight games since joining the Dragons.

Reliever Connor Bennett in May: 1.64 ERA, 2 saves (11 IP, 2 ER, 17 SO).

Reliever Eddy Demurias over his last five games: 1-0, 1.50 ERA (12 IP, 2 ER).

Transactions from Wednesday: Pitcher Alexis Diaz placed on injured list. Pitcher Andrew McDonald promoted to Dayton from Billings.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, May 24 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (1-1, 4.79) at Bowling Green RH Alan Strong (3-1, 1.83)

Saturday, May 25 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-3, 4.96) at Bowling Green TBA

Sunday, May 26 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (2-5, 5.44) at Bowling Green TBA

Monday, May 27 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-4, 4.58) at Bowling Green TBA

