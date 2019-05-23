Marcano's Walk-Off Single in 9th Beats Cubs 3-2 and Completes Sweep

Fort Wayne, IN: The South Bend Cubs recent struggles continued into the series finale against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Thursday night in a 3-2 loss to finish the sweep. With Fort Wayne completing the sweep, the Cubs now sit at 24-21 heading into a seven game homestand at Four Winds Field.

The bright and sunny night in Fort Wayne started in a positive way for the Cubs, as they jumped out to their first lead of the series with a Tyler Durna RBI groundout in the 4th. The early run support backed the starter Faustino Carrera, who tossed six innings of one run baseball for another quality start.

Carrera finished the night with four strikeouts. A home run by TinCaps catcher Blake Hunt was all that beat him.

In a tie game in the 7th, Cubs reliever Jose Albertos worked out of a bases loaded jam that began with three Fort Wayne walks to keep it at 1-1.

As the game turned for the 8th, Cole Roederer smashed his second home run of the year on a belt high fastball deep over the right field wall. Roederer finished 1/4 on the night with the round tripper.

In the bottom of the 8th, the TinCaps came back once again to tie it on a double by Agustin Ruiz down the right field line. The game went to the 9th deadlocked at 2-2.

The TinCaps used a couple of clutch base hits and a sacrifice bunt to bring home the game winning run. After Luis Almanzar reached on an error and went to second on the sacrifice, Tucupita Marcano grounded a single against Sean Barry into right field in front of Jonathan Sierra.

As Almanzar raced home, Sierra's throw was just tardy and the TinCaps completed the comeback to walk-off South Bend.

South Bend will hope to snap the four game skid tomorrow night at home against the West Michigan Whitecaps. First pitch from Four Winds Field is set for 7:35 p.m. with right-hander Riley Thompson taking the mound for the Cubs.

