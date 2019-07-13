LumberKings Come from Behind For 5-4 Win

CLINTON, IA - A three-run seventh inning rally was the difference in a Clinton LumberKings 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Saturday at NelsonCorp Field. Will Banfield homered and Manuel Rodriguez shutout the TinCaps (7-15, 40-50) over the final four innings to earn the win.

The LumberKings were the first to score, forcing a run across in the bottom of the first against Fort Wayne starter Efrain Contreras. Christopher Torres tripled to open the inning and then scored on a Connor Scott RBI double to center field.

Clinton starter Josh Roberson made his first appearance since April 10th and worked 3.2 innings. He allowed his only runs in the top of the third. He ended his night with a no decision having allowed two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out five.

Trailing 2-1, the LumberKings tied the score on a Will Banfield solo home run in the bottom of the fourth. The home run was his eighth of the season and the last run allowed by Contreras.

In the top of the fifth inning, the TinCaps took their largest lead of the night with a two-run rally. Jawuan Harris singled with one out and was followed by a Juan Fernandez walk that set the table for Michael Curry. Following a Justin Lopez fielder's choice, Curry singled into left field for two runs that put Fort Wayne on top 4-2.

The LumberKings trailed until striking for three runs in the bottom of the seventh against TinCaps reliever Cody Tyler. Torres doubled to leadoff and scored on the next pitch when Peyton Burdick doubled down the line in left to pull Clinton to within one. Connor Scott then singled and moved to third on a combination error and Evan Edwards ground out.

Taylor (2-2) then was removed and Thomas Jones broke the tie with a safety squeeze bunt single to third that brought home Scott and gave the LumberKings the lead for good.

Manuel Rodriguez settled the game for Clinton with a four-inning relief outing in which he did not allow a run. Rodriguez (4-1) was awarded the win for a perfect outing in which he did not allow a base runner to reach against himm while striking out four.

The LumberKings continue the homestand with the second game of a three-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Sunday afternoon. Clinton will throw righty Remey Reed (0-0, 0.00) while Fort Wayne will tap righty Brandon Komar (0-0, 6.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas with the pregame show on 6:15 p.m. with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI or online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.

