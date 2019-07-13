Great Lakes Downed by Donovan Granny
July 13, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release
PEORIA, Ill. - Two teams moving in polar opposite directions started a three-game series at Dozer Park on Saturday night as the Great Lakes Loons, winners of four straight, met the Peoria Chiefs, losers of 12 in a row. With a 7-4 win, the Chiefs avoided tying their franchise record for consecutive loses as they took game one on a 92-degree night in central Illinois.
Pitching has carried the Loons to begin the second half of the season and looked like it was going to carry them again on Saturday. But, Robinson Ortiz (L, 1-4) was unable to make it through the fourth inning after reaching a pitch limit in the frame. Four walks and a grand slam by Brendan Donovan allowed the Chiefs to score six in the fourth off the combo of Ortiz and Mark Washington.
Ortiz' abrupt ineffectiveness came as a surprise after he reached a career-high eight strikeouts in just three 1/3 innings with just two hits allowed.
The Loons were able to tag Central Michigan product Mike Brettell for three runs in four innings but were unable to touch bullpen arms Eli Kraus and Parker Kelly. Kraus (W, 1-1) logged three scoreless innings in the fifth, sixth and seventh.
Jacob Amaya (3-for-4, R, 2B, BB) and James Outman (2-for-2, R, 3B, 2B, BB, HBP) were the standout performers for Great Lakes.
After losing for the first time on their current six-game road trip, the Loons get right back to it on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CDT. Radio pregame coverage begins at 4:35.
