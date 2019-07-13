Captains Come Back to Sting Bees in 10

(Burlington, IA) - A two-out rally in the eighth, a Bo Naylor sacrifice fly and clutch strikeouts by Kyle Marman helped lead the Lake County Captains (13-9, 53-38) to a come-from-behind, extra-innings victory over the Burlington Bees (9-13, 48-44) on Saturday night. The Captains erased a 2-0 deficit to beat the Bees in 10 innings at Community Field, 3-2.

Burlington scored a run in each of the first two innings. Captains starter Thomas Ponticelli issued back-to-back one-out walks in the first two Kevin Maitan and Nonie Williams. Two batters later, Francisco Del Valle grounded a single into right and Maitan scored. In the second, Jordyn Adams ripped a line drive single to left, scoring Justin Jones to give the Bees a 2-0 lead.

Ponticelli held the Bees in check for the rest of his outing. Though the right-hander walked six, he limited Burlington to two runs on four hits over a career-high six inning, striking out four to keep the Captains in the game. On the flip side, Burlington starter Clayton Chatham pitched five scoreless innings in his Midwest League debut. He struck out five, scattered four hits, walked two and hit one batter.

Bees reliever Parker Joe Robinson blanked the Captains for two innings in the sixth and seventh, but the Captains got to him with two outs in the eighth. Ruben Cardenas pulled a 2-2 pitch into left-centerfield for a double and Daniel Schneemann rocketed a triple off the right-centerfield wall to score Cardenas with the Captains' first run. Jose Fermin then punched the first pitch he saw into right, scoring Schneemann to tie the game at 2-2.

The game remained tied through regulation and the Captains grabbed their first and only lead in the 10th. Billy Wilson began the inning on second base as the free runner, per Minor League Baseball's extra-inning rule. Burlington reliever Luke Lind balked Wilson over to third and Naylor drove in the runner with one out, hitting a sacrifice fly to right-centerfield to give Lake County a 3-2 advantage.

Burlington threatened in the bottom of the 10th, but Marman slammed the door shut. Alvaro Rubalcaba began the inning on second base as the Bees' free runner. Adams came up to lead off and smoked a grounder up the middle, but Fermin made a diving backhand stop and threw Adams out at first. Rubalcaba remained on second after the web gem, but Marman walked Tim Millard to put men on first and second. With the tying and winning runs aboard for Burlington, Marman struck out both Williams and Spencer Griffin looking to end the game.

Marman (2-2) earned the win in relief. He pitched two scoreless and hitless frames with five strikeouts and one walk.

Lind (3-3) suffered the loss after giving up the eventual game-winning run. He tossed 2.1 innings and surrendered one unearned run on no hits and no walks with two strikeouts.

The Captains play game two of their a three-game series with the Bees on Sunday night. First pitch at Community Field is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET.

