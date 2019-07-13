Kernels Spoil De Paula's Return, 12-4

CEDAR RAPIDS, Ia. - Juan De Paula's return from the Injured List ended with an early exit, as the Cedar Rapids Kernels (13-9, 52-40) romped to a 12-4 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (12-10, 44-47) in the opener of a three-game series on Saturday night at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The 21-year-old De Paula (Loss, 3-4), rated the Blue Jays' No. 24 prospect, had been on the Injured List since May 16th, with three rehab appearances on his way back to Lansing. But he gave up five runs in the first inning followed by a two-out, two-run Gabe Snyder home run in the second inning, as the Kernels built a 7-0 lead and never looked back.

Pressed into action early, three Lugnuts relievers combined to toss the next 6 1/3 innings. Will McAffer allowed a run on three walks and an HBP in 1 1/3; Justin Watts blanked the Kernels in the fourth and fifth innings before getting charged with four runs, two earned, in the sixth; and Marcus Reyes finished strong with four strikeouts over three hitless, scoreless innings.

Cedar Rapids starter Andrew Cabezas (Win, 4-5) gave up four runs, three earned, on seven hits in five innings, serving up Jake Brodt's tenth home run of the year in the fourth inning.

Johnny Aiello and Otto Lopez each went 2-for-4 with a double in the loss.

Right-hander Fitz Stadler (5.63 ERA) starts the second game of the three-game series, set for 3:05 p.m. Eastern / 2:05 p.m. local on Sunday. Cedar Rapids counters with right-hander Kai-Wei Teng (1.85).

The Lugnuts finish the road trip with a Monday before returning home from July 17-22 for a six-game homestand against the Burlington Bees and Clinton LumberKings. To live the Lug Life and purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com, call (517) 485-4500 or come to the Cooley Law School Stadium box office at 505 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Lansing.

