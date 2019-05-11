Lugo Homers in Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

May 11, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





MOOSIC, Pa. - The Toledo Mud Hens allowed three home runs Saturday in the 5-1 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field.

Dawel Lugo registered a solo home run in the fifth inning for his second of the year. Lugo collected two of the Mud Hens' four total hits.

In the bottom of the first inning, the RailRaiders jumped out to a 2-0 lead courtesy of back-to-back homers from Mike Ford and Aaron Hicks.

Toledo pitchers have not allowed a leadoff home run since August 9, 2018, at Rochester, who's also the last opponent to register consecutive home runs on the Mud Hens back on Tuesday.

Starter Matt Hall earned his fifth start this season, having gone 2-0 with a 6.41 ERA prior to his five inning out against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Ford began the third inning with his second blast of the game to right field as Hicks followed up with a ground rule double that bounced off the yellow line in center field.

Hicks would then be called safe when stealing for third and later scored on Brad Miller's sacrifce fly.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Raynel Espinal walked both Danny Woodrow and Willi Castro in the first inning before putting out 11 straight batters.

His first hit allowed came in the fifth inning when Lugo sent a liner over the right field wall. In Friday's win over the RailRiders, Toledo scored nine runs leading up to the fifth.

The RailRiders relieved Espinal in the sixth inning and responsed in their next at-bat with an RBI double by Kyle Higashioka that brought home Hicks for the 5-1 lead.

Hall would give up seven hits, five runs and five earned in the loss. The Independence, Missouri, native also walked one and struck out seven.

The Mud Hens went to John Schreiber and Sandy Baez to close out the game. The pair of relievers combined for zero runs, one hit and two strikeouts.

Chace Numata and Willi Castro finished with one hit each.

What's Next:

Spenser Watkins (2-0, 7.02 ERA) is probable to start Sunday in the final of a three-game series against the RailRiders.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (EST). Live coverage is available on MiLB.TV, TuneIn.com and Fox Sports 1230 WCWA-AM.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. OF Daz Cameron: 0-for-4

6. RHP Beau Burrows : DNP (IL)

7. IF Willi Castro: 1-for-3, Walk

11. RHP Kyle Funkhouser : DNP (IL)

17. OF Jacob Robson: 0-for-3, Walk

18. IF Dawel Lugo: 2-for-4, Home Run, RBI, Run

21. OF Danny Woodrow: 0-for-3

24. RHP John Schreiber: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

25. RHP Zac Houston: DNP

27: RHP Sandy Baez : 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

28. LHP Matt Hall: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

29. IF/OF Dustin Peterson: DNP

Hens Notes:

- Toledo is now 2-2, along with a postponment, through five games of this six-game road trip.

- The four hits registered by the Mud Hens ties a season-low.

- Toledo is ranked second among all International league clubs in batting average (.273).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.