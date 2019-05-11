Bulls Edge Wings 1-0

May 11, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





The Durham Bulls used a ninth inning home run to beat the Rochester Red Wings 1-0 Saturday afternoon at Frontier Field. The series and homestand concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.; moms can play catch with their kids after the game. It's also a Bark in the Park game, another Knot Hole Kids' Club game, and kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy after the game.

Red Wings starter Devin Smeltzer cruised through the top of the first, recording two strikeouts in his second Triple-A start and Frontier Field debut.

In the bottom of the first, Rochester gained their first runner of the game off Bulls starter Oliver Drake on a leadoff single by Nick Gordon. Miguel Sano, who is on a major league rehab assignment, flew out to right field. Gordon was caught stealing at second and LaMonte Wade Jr struck out swinging, ending the scoring opportunity.

Smeltzer continued to deal in the top of the second, throwing his third and fourth strikeouts of the afternoon.

Durham stranded a runner on third base in the top of the third, as Smeltzer recorded three straight outs to end the threat.

The Bulls made a call to the bullpen with one out in the bottom of the third, bringing in Cole Sulser. Drake finished with 2.1 innings pitched, giving up one hit. He struck out four and threw 32 pitches, 20 for strikes.

Rochester had their first scoring opportunity of the afternoon in the bottom of third. John Andreoli and Drew Maggi recorded back-to-back walks with one out. With a runner in scoring position, the Wings could not capitalize, as Sulser struck out Gordon and Sano to end the inning.

Durham put a runner on base to open the eighth inning against Smeltzer, but Smeltzer set down the next three batters to strand the runner and keep the game scoreless..

Ryan Yarbrough replaced Sulser in the fourth inning, and proceeded to retire the first 13 Wings batters he faced until a one out, eighth inning single by Zander Wiel. A steal by Wiel gave the Wings a runner in scoring position for just the second time all day. Yarbrough struck out Andreoli for the second out, and a groundout by Maggi ended the threat and sent the game to the ninth inning.

Smeltzer was outstanding on the mound, working eighth scoreless innings. He gave up four hits, walked one, and struck out six while throwing 100 pitches - 68 for strikes.

Austin Adams took over on the mound to open the ninth inning. Adams had allowed just one run in his past five relief appearances, and set down the first two batters he faced Saturday - before Nick Solak hit an 0-2 pitch just over the wall in right field, putting the Bulls ahead 1-0.

Andrew Kittredge set down the side in the bottom of the ninth to shut out the Wings, who were out-hit 5-2.

Winning pitcher: Yarbrough (1-0)

Losing pitcher: Adams (1-1)

Save: Kittredge (2)

NOTES:..John Andreoli's on-base streak is now 16 after walking in the third inning...Drew Maggi's on-base streak is now 13 games after his third inning walk.. Zander Wiel improved his hitting streak to six games.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY

1971 - For at least one game, the last-place Red Wings played like a first-place club. Having struggled through the first 16 games of the 1971 season, the Wings offense put up explosive numbers, and the starting pitching was equally efficient, as the Wings cruised to a 14-2 win over Syracuse. Bill Kirkpatrick pitched a complete game, improving his record to a perfect 3-0, while holding the Chiefs to two runs on seven hits. Kirkpatrick even helped out his own cause, going 3-for-5 at the plate with a HR, and two RBI's. The Red Wings 3-4-5 hitters, Don Baylor, Mike Ferraro and Terry Crowley, each had three hits, and drove in a combined eight runs to power Rochester to the win.

1976 - Bob Galasso pitched a complete game, allowing only two runs and striking out 9 in the Red Wings' first home victory of the season against the Pawtucket Red Sox. The 5-2 win, which snapped a four game losing streak for Rochester, was Galasso's second consecutive complete game victory.

1997 - With the Red Wings trailing Charlotte 8-3 entering the bottom of the 7th, the situation looked bleak for Rochester. Starter Jimmy Haynes had been roughed up for seven runs on nine hits over 5 and 2/3 innings, and hurt his cause by issuing six free passes. But the Wings bats suddenly came to life. Thanks to eight-run seventh inning, the Red Wings managed to overcome a five-run deficit, their largest comeback of the season. Seven Red Wings drove in runs, including speedy OF Scott Bullett, who drove home two runs with a double, and Tim Laker also scored a run with a double. LF Danny Clyburn went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and relief pitcher Esteban Yan picked up his 2nd win on the year. Brian Shouse pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 2nd save, as the Wings improved to a season-best 11 games over .500 (24-13)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.