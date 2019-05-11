Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Norfolk (7:05 p.m.)

May 11, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Harbor Park | Norfolk, VA | Game # 34| Road Game # 19

BUFFALO BISONS (13-19, T-5, -6.0 North) vs. NORFOLK TIDES (16-18, 4th, -4.0 South)

LHP Tayler Saucedo (2-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Luis Ortiz (1-2, 4.87)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn, Bisons.com

Today's Game

This evening the Bisons and Norfolk Tides meet for the middle game of a three-game series at Harbor Park. It is Buffalo's lone trip to Hampton Roads in the 2019 regular season. Today marks the fifth game of a six-game roadtrip overall that started in Gwinnett. The Herd will be off on Monday before beginning a six-day homestand against the Stripers and Louisville Bats.

Last Game: BUF 1, NOR 4

The Bisons outhit Norfolk on Friday night, but were unable to break through in the run column until the 7th inning. The Tides scored three times in the 5th thanks to back-to-back two-out doubles and added another run to the lead an inning later. Buffalo cut the deficit to three with Reese McGuire's RBI single off of LHP Keegan Akin, but that was it.

Norfolk (0-1)

The Bisons have split the season series with the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles each of the last two seasons. Buffalo went 1-2 at Norfolk last year, with the last series win against the Tides at Harbor Park coming in 2014 when the team went 3-1.

Today's Starter

Tayler Saucedo makes his second start, and third Triple-A appearance overall in 2019, when he takes the hill tonight. The left hander was promoted from New Hampshire (AA) on 4/28, and made his Bisons' debut on 4/30 vs. Pawtucket. Last season all 26 of his outings came as a starter between Dunedin (A-Adv) and the Fisher Cats.

Reese McGuire

Reese McGuire has hit safely in five straight games for Buffalo to increase his batting average 51 points. The second year Bison backstop has gone 7-17 (.412) in the last five games with 2RBI. McGuire has been behind the plate for 22 of the Herd's 33 games this season after splitting catching duties with Danny Jansen in 2018.

Conor Fisk

Reliever Conor Fisk worked two scoreless innings for Buffalo after starter Sean Reid-Foley departed after six innings. Fisk has not allowed a run against in three straight outings, a span of 5.1 IP, and five of six overall.

Transactions

Prior to Friday night's game the team announced that OF Jonathan Davis was recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays, while RHP Javy Guerra's contract was purchased by the team as well. In addition, INF Alen Hanson has joined the Bisons after being outrighted by Toronto.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (16-22) took the opening game of their three-game series with the Chicago White Sox last night 4-3. Closer Ken Giles recorded his 100th career save to secure the win. This afternoon RHP Marcus Stroman starts for the Blue Jays against the White Sox beginning at 3:07 at Rogers Centre.

