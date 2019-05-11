Tides and Buffalo Postponed Saturday

Saturday night's International League contest between the Tides and Buffalo Bisons has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will make up the contest on Sunday, May 11th with a 1:05 doubleheader. One ticket will be good for both games of the doubleheader, which will consist of two seven-inning contests.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's rained out contest may exchange their tickets at the Harbor Park box office for any future non-restricted regular season home game. Fans with group tickets should hold onto their tickets and return them to their group leader. The Tides will personally contact the group leaders to discuss rescheduling each group's event.

For more information on rainout policies, please visit www.milb.com/norfolk/ballpark/rainout-information.

