Lugo Drives-In Four in 6-2 Sea Dogs Win

April 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (8-4) take the series over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-7) with a 6-2 win on Saturday afternoon. Matthew Lugo went two-for-two while driving in four of Portland's runs. He launched his third home run of the season to center field in the sixth.

The Sea Dogs have won four straight games and eight of their last nine games.

Hunter Dobbins earned his first win of the season while Felix Cepeda earned his third save.

Phillip Sikes put Portland on the board first in the bottom of the second with a single to score Blaze Jordan before advancing to second on a throwing error by the shortstop, Michael Turconi.

New Hampshire countered in the sixth with an RBI single off the bat of Zach Britton to tie the game at one.

In the bottom of the inning, Sikes hit his first double of the season off the Maine Monster to score Mickey Gasper and put Portland back on top. Lugo crushed his third home run of the season to center field to bring home Sikes with him and extend a 4-1 lead.

Turconi hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to cut the Portland lead in half.

Lugo recorded his second hit of the day in the bottom of the eighth after cranking a double (2) to center field. The two-run double scored Nick Yorke and Gasper to propel the Sea Dogs to a 6-2 win.

RHP Hunter Dobbins (1-0, 1.80 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out one. Wyatt Olds (1) earned the hold after 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning while walking one. Felix Cepeda (3) was awarded his third save after pitching 2.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one. The loss was issued to LHP Adam Macko (0-1, 3.07 ERA) after pitching 5.2 innings allowing three runs (2 ER) on five hits while walking three and striking out six.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, April 21st, 2024 for game six against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. First pitch is slated for 1:00pm. RHP Angel Bastardo (0-1, 3.72 ERA) will get the ball for Portland while New Hampshire will start RHP Trent Palmer (1-0, 4.26 ERA).

