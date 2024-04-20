Ducks Fall 6-5 in Seesaw Game

April 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Erie SeaWolves rallied back in the eighth to come from behind for the second time in the game and defeat the Akron RubberDucks 6-5 on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point After Akron retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth, Erie answered in the eighth. Chris Meyers was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with one out. Eliezer Alfonzo then lined a single to right to bring Erie within a run. Two batters later, Ben Malgeri singled to center to score Meyers and tie the game at 5-5. Daniel Cabrera followed with a double to right to score Alfonzo and give Erie the 6-5 lead.

Mound Presence Aaron Davenport got the start for Akron and worked around early trouble in the first before settling in and retiring the side in order in the second and third. After working out of danger in the fourth, Erie struck for three in the fifth against Akron's right-hander. In total, Davenport worked five and two-thirds allowing three runs while striking out four. Bradley Hanner worked a scoreless inning and a third. Ross Carver allowed three runs and struck out one in the eighth. Jordan Jones worked a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales The RubberDucks jumped in front quickly in the bottom of the first. Kahlil Watson singled with one out and quickly put himself in scoring position by stealing second. Chase DeLauter brought Watson home with a single to left to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. After Erie took the lead with three in the fifth, Akron answered back in the sixth. An error, single and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with two outs for Yordys Valdes, who singled into center to score two and tie the game 3-3. After a wild pitch scored Kody Huff to give Akron the 4-3 lead, Petey Halpin singled home Valdes to cap the sixth inning and make it 5-3 RubberDucks.

Notebook Halpin is second on the team with seven RBI...Valdes' two RBI single moves him into third place on the team with six RBI...Game Time: 2:51...Attendance: 1,940.

The RubberDucks will conclude their series against the Erie SeaWolves at Canal Park on Sunday, April 21 at 1:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Ryan Webb (1-0, 2.08 ERA) will face off against Erie righty

Troy Melton (0-1, 6.43 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

