Jordan's Two-Run Homer Propels Binghamton to Victory over Reading

April 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - In a tie game in the fifth inning, Rowdey Jordan crushed a go-ahead two-run homer and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-7) never looked back in a 6-3 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils (5-9) on Saturday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. The Ponies lead the series 3-2.

Binghamton started the scoring with a three-run second inning. Wyatt Young drove in a run with a bunt single, Alex Ramírez hit an RBI single, and Kevin Parada drove in a run on a fielder's choice to give the Ponies a 3-0 lead.

Reading answered back in the third with singles from Jose Rodriguez and Gabriel Rincones Jr., followed by a game-tying three-run homer from Carson Taylor that made it 3-3.

Brandon McIlwain led off the fifth inning with a walk, stole two bases, and came around to score on Jordan's two-run homer that gave Binghamton a 5-3 lead.

The Ponies added another in the seventh, when José Peroza reached on a hit by pitch and later scored on a balk to make it 6-3.

Justin Jarvis started the game for Binghamton and allowed three runs over 2.2 innings. Hunter Parsons came in to face one batter in the third inning and picked up a strikeout. Cameron Foster (1-0) tossed four scoreless innings of one-hit ball with four strikeouts and three walks. Wilkin Ramos threw two scoreless frames with two strikeouts, en route to his fourth save of the season.

The Rumble Ponies will close out their six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies) on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM and the game will be broadcast live on SNY, MiLB.TV, and Newsradio 1290 WNBF & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Ramírez had three singles and recorded his fourth multi-hit game and second three-hit game of the season...Peroza recorded his third-straight multi-hit game...Jordan recorded his first multi-hit game of the year with a homer and a single...Parada and Young each recorded their second multi-hit game.

