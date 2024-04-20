April 20, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







WALK-OFF WINNERS The Portland Sea Dogs (7-4) walked it off 3-2 over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-6) on Friday night. Top prospect, Marcelo Mayer delivers a walk-off single with bases-loaded in the ninth. Kyle Teel hits his second homer of the season. Mayer extended a ten-game hit streak with a double off the first pitch he saw in the first inning. Blaze Jordan brought him home to score on a single to center field after battling in a twelve-pitch at-bat. In the bottom of the third, Teel hit a tank to left center. With the solo shot, he gave the Sea Dogs a two-run advantage. In the top of the fourth, Andres Sosa hit a two-run blast over the Maine Monster to tie the game at two runs apiece. With the game tied into the bottom of the ninth, Matt Donlan was hit by a pitch to lead it off. A single by Lugo would put two on before Nick Decker replaced Donlan as a pinch runner. Roman Anthony worked a walk to load the bases for Mayer. With no one out, Mayer delivered a single to right field to score Decker and the Sea Dogs celebrated their first walk-off win of the season.

'DOGS DEJA VU The Portland Sea Dogs have won in walk-off fashion on April 19th for the last three years after a walk- off win last night. On April 19, 2022 Devlin Granberg finishes a triple shy of the cycle in a walk-off 6-5 victory against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field. He led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double then scored on a walk-off fielding error by the Rumble Ponies. Last season, The Portland Sea Dogs walked off with a 4-3 win in 10 innings over the Reading Fightin Phils on a Wednesday night at Hadlock Field. With the game tied through nine, for the first time in 2023, Portland would go into extra innings. Despite Reading threatening with runners on the corners in the top of the tenth, Brendan Nail was lights out to keep the Fightins at bay. Corey Rosier represented the zombie runner for the Sea Dogs in the bottom of the tenth. A ground-out hit by Yorke would allow Rosier to advance on the play and put the winning run ninety feet away An RBI fielder's choice hit by Tyler McDonough would be enough to allow Rosier to score and Portland walked it off, 4-3.

PENROD, PORTLAND PITCHING Across two starts in Double-A, Penrod has pitched 10.2 shutout innings for Portland. He has allowed just three hits while recording fourteen strikeouts and has held opponents to a .091 average against him. Penrod ranks recond in lowest opponent average just behind Doug Nikhazy (Akron) who has held opponents to a .033 average across 10.0 IP. Penrod is one of four starters in the Eastern League with a 0.00 ERA. The Sea Dogs sport the fourth-best ERA across the Eastern League with a 3.29 ERA across eleven games and 93.0 IP. Portland pitching has held opponents to a .196 average collectively.

HOME RUN HITTERS Portland launched twelve homers across six games in Reading last week. Eddinson Paulino now leads the team with three on the season. Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel, and Matthew Lugo have each hit a pair while Nick Decker, Max Ferguson, Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke, and Mickey Gapser all have tallied one. Portland is sits in third in all of Double-A while ranking second in the Eastern League, just behind the Patriots who have 17.

MAYER ON FIRE Marcelo Mayer is currently riding an ten-game hitting streak along with a ten-game on base streak coming into today. The top prospect has tallied a .366 average with a .386 OBP over ten games this season. Across those ten games, he has tallied eight runs, fifteen hits, three doubles, one homer, six RBI and a pair of stolen bags. He leads Sea Dogs batters in runs and hits coming into the day.

AMONGST BASEBALL'S BEST According to a recent ranking by Baseball America, the Portland Sea Dogs rank second in the "1O Most Talented Minor League Baseball Teams for 2024". Portland comes in just behind the Norfolk Tides (Orioles AAA) who rank first. The Sea Dogs are the only other team besides the Tides to have three Top 100 Prospects on their roster.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com and Baseball America) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. Mayer appeared in 43 games with Portland in 2023 prior to a shoulder injury that ended his season in early August. Both Anthony and Teel were promoted to Portland for the final 10 games of last season. In their first glimpses of Double-A, Anthony hit .343 with four doubles, one homer, and three stolen bases while Teel recorded a .363 average with six doubles, two home runs, and three stolen bases. All three prospects were invited to Winter Weekend with the Red Sox in 2023 while also earning invitations to the inaugural Spring Breakout Game. Teel was named to the Spring Breakout First Team at the catcher position.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: April 20, 2008 - The Sea Dogs fell one-hit shy of a franchise record, blasting out 21 hits to beat the B-Mets, 13-2 on Sunday at NYSEG Stadium. The entire Portland lineup had at least one hit with 8 of 9 starters picking up multi-hit games.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will have the start for the Sea Dogs in game five of the series. He last pitched on 4/13/24 in game two of a doubleheader in Readingwhere he tossed 4.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking five and striking out one. He held opponents to a .214 average against him. Dobbins has faced New Hampshire twice in his career in 2023. He sports a career 3.35 ERA against New Hampshire across 10.1 innings allowing five runs on sixteen hits while walking one and striking out twelve.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.