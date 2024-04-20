Reading Snaps Winning Streak vs. Binghamton on Saturday

(Binghamton, NY) - The Reading Fightin Phils fell (5-9) to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-7) and snapped their two-game winning streak in Saturday's afternoon game at Mirabito Stadium.

The Rumble Ponies scored three runs off of Reading starter, Noah Skirrow in the bottom second inning. Jose Peroza and Hayden Senger hit back-to-back singles, putting runners on first and second. Rowdey Jordan reached base after hitting into a fielder's choice as Senger was forced out at second base. Peroza advanced to third base on the play putting runners on the corners. Wyatt Young followed with a bunt single to Fightins pitcher Noah Skirrow, allowing Peroza to score the game's first run. The next batter, Jett Williams reached on a fielding error by shortstop Jose Rodriguez, which loaded the bases. Alex Ramirez increased the Ponies' lead, 2-0 on an RBI single to right field and Binghamton remained with the bases loaded. Kevin Parada also earned an RBI after hitting into a fielder's choice, allowing Young to score the third run of the inning.

The Rumble Ponies lead did not last long, as the Fightins tied the game in the top half of the third inning. After back-to-back singles from Rodriguez and Gabriel Rincones Jr., Carson Taylor skyrocketed a long home run to right field, tying the game 3-3. This was Taylor's fourth long ball of the year, increasing his hitting streak to eight games. The 24-year-old was featured in Friday night's Minor League Report on Phillies on Deck on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Binghamton regained the lead, 5-3 after a two-run homer by Jordan in the fifth off of relief pitcher Beau Borrows (L, 0-1) They added one more run in the game after Peroza scored on a balk by Fightins pitcher Mitch Neunborn. Binghamton's Wilkin Ramos (S, 4) earned his fourth save of the year as he closed out the game.

The Fightin Phils and Rumble Ponies return to the field Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. for the finale of this week's six-game series. RHP Efrain Contreras gets the start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Max Kranick for Binghamton. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

