Luchuk's late goal saves point for Solar Bears in 4-3 OT loss to Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Aaron Luchuk scored twice - including a game-tying goal with eight seconds remaining in regulation and goaltender Kris Oldham pulled for an extra skater - but the Orlando Solar Bears (25-18-4-1) could only secure one point as they fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (20-18-3-3) by a 4-3 score in overtime on Thursday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Luchuk's first goal of the night was his 50th point of the season to become the first Solar Bears player to hit the half-century mark since Max Novak and Josh Winquist achieved the feat during the 2017-18 season.

First Period

Shots: ORL 7, JAX 12

Second Period

Jacksonville goal: Abbott Girduckis (7) at 4:48. Assisted by Mike Szmatula and Jacob Friend.

Jacksonville goal: Pascal Aquin (11) at 10:28. Assisted by Ara Nazarian and Brenden Miller.

Orlando goal: Aaron Luchuk (17) [PP] at 11:50. Assisted by Mark Auk and Chris LeBlanc.

Shots: ORL 10, JAX 19

Third Period

Orlando goal: J.J. Piccinich (9) at 2:12. Assisted by Joe Garreffa.

Jacksonville goal: Mike Szmatula (10) at 16:18. Assisted by Abbott Girduckis and Wacey Rabbit.

Orlando goal: Aaron Luchuk (18) at 19:52. Assisted by Chris LeBlanc and Joe Garreffa.

Shots: ORL 15, JAX 5

Overtime

Jacksonville goal: Mike Szmatula (11) at 1:39. Assisted by Trevor Hamilton and Wacey Rabbit.

Shots: ORL 1, JAX 2

Goaltending:

ORL: Kris Oldham, 34-for-38

JAX: Charles Williams, 30-for-32

THREE STARS:

1) Mike Szmatula - JAX

2) Abbott Girduckis - JAX

3) Charles Williams - JAX

NOTABLES:

The Solar Bears record against Jacksonville is now 6-3-2-0, with four games remaining in the regular season series at Jacksonville

Chris LeBlanc picked up two assists to improve to 77 in his career with the Solar Bears, tying him with Jacob Cepis for fourth in club history

Orlando went 1-for-1 with the man advantage; the Solar Bears have gone 7-for-24 (29.17%) over their last seven games on the power play

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears continue their season-high nine-game road trip when they take on the South Carolina Stingrays at North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, April 16 at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host Orlando Magic Night, presented by Amway, against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

