Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, April 15, 2021

April 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release









Jacksonville Icemen forward Pascal Aquin (right) reaches for a puck against the Orlando Solar Bears

Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen

April 15, 2021, Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

Tonight's Promotion: $2 beer & wine!

About Tonight's Game: Tonight the Icemen close out their four-game homestand against the Orlando Solar Bears. Jacksonville is currently riding a nine-game point streak at home. A big two points is on the line tonight as the Icemen (44 pts / 0.512 points percentage) look to gain some ground on the third place Solar Bears (54 pts / 0.574 points percentage).

Series History: The Solar Bears lead the season series against the Icemen 6-3-1-0 while also leading the All-Time series 31-8-2-0.

About the Icemen: Defenseman Trevor Hamilton is currently riding a six-game points and assists streak. The six-game stretch for Hamilton is a season high for Jacksonville this season....Forward Pascal Aquin leads the Icemen against the Solar Bears with five goals.

About the Solar Bears: Forward Aaron Luchuk leads Orlando in scoring against Jacksonville with 11 points (3g, 8a) and has logged 13 points (4g, 9a) in his last ten games overall....Mark Auk is fourth in the league in defensemen scoring with 25 points (5g, 25a)....The Solar Bears rank third on the penalty kill on the road at 86.9 percent.

Next Home Game

Sunday, April 18 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m. Publix Family Funday! Take advantage of a 4-Pack that includes four (4) Icemen game tickets, a $50 Publix gift card and access to a postgame shot on net! For more information visit www.jaxicemen.com.

Images from this story

