Nailers, Fuel Called off Due to Unplayable Ice Conditions

April 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN- The ECHL, in conjunction with the Indy Fuel and Wheeling Nailers, have announced that their game scheduled for Thursday, April 15th at 7:00 p.m. will not be played due to unplayable ice conditions.

The Fuel front office will make a decision on Friday, April 16th on the potential rescheduling of the game.

The Nailers will head to Fort Wayne to face the Komets on Friday at 8:00, before hosting Fort Wayne at WesBanco Arena on Sunday at 4:10.

