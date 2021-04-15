Americans Drop Opener in Rapid City

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), dropped the first game of a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night, by a score of 4-2 at the Rushmore Civic Center, in front of a crowd of 1,718.

It was former Americans players doing the damage on Wednesday night as both Garrett Klotz (2) and Mike Hedden (8) found the back of the net. The Americans were able to cut the lead to 2-1 in the first after Zane Franklin scored his sixth of the season. The Rush would grow their lead to 4-1 in the third and never looked back in the 4-2 victory.

Spencer Asuchak scored for the second game in a row with his 11th. Asuchak has three goals in the last two games. The loss on Wednesday night ended the Americans four-game winning streak.

"Mistakes hurt us tonight," said Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak. "Its disappointing that we waited until late in the third period to get our game going. We will work on things tomorrow in practice and be ready to go on Friday."

Asuchak picked up his 302nd career point on Wednesday. He hit the milestone 300th and 301st career points in Sunday's win.

The Americans went 1 for 2 on the power play, while Rapid City was shutout at 0 for 4. The club outshot the Rush 30 to 28 for the game.

Game 2 of the three-game series is Friday night in Rapid City. Game time is 8:05 pm CST, with the Bar Louie pregame show on the Americans 24/7 at 7:50 pm.

