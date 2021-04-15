ECHL Transactions - April 15

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 15, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Larkin Saalfrank, G added as EBUG

Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/10)

Indy:

Add Colton Heffley, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Josh Dickinson, F assigned by Chicago (NHL)

Add Matt Marcinew, F activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Wyse, D placed on reserve

Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Kris Oldham, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Parker Milner, G released as EBUG

South Carolina:

Add Yannick Turcotte, F assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Yannick Turcotte, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Steman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/10)

Wheeling:

Add Matt Alfaro, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Matt Foley, D activated from reserve

Add Matt Miller, D activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Keane, F placed on reserve

Delete Adam Smith, D placed on reserve

