ECHL Transactions - April 15
April 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 15, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wheeling:
Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Larkin Saalfrank, G added as EBUG
Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/10)
Indy:
Add Colton Heffley, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Josh Dickinson, F assigned by Chicago (NHL)
Add Matt Marcinew, F activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Wyse, D placed on reserve
Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Kris Oldham, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Parker Milner, G released as EBUG
South Carolina:
Add Yannick Turcotte, F assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Yannick Turcotte, F placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Steman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/10)
Wheeling:
Add Matt Alfaro, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Matt Foley, D activated from reserve
Add Matt Miller, D activated from reserve
Delete Jackson Keane, F placed on reserve
Delete Adam Smith, D placed on reserve
