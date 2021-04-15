Mavericks Take Down Utah in Overtime, Win 5-4

West Valley City, Utah - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-4 Wednesday night at the Maverik Center. Willie Corrin, Adam Brady, Bryan Lemos, and Brodie Reid netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Friday night at 8:05 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center.

First Period

Utah goal: Charlie Gerard (9) at 5:15. Assisted by Cedric Pare.

Kansas City goal: Willie Corrin (4) at 11:17. Assisted by Zach Osburn and Rob Bordson.

Shots: KC 6, UTA 14

Second Period

Utah goal: Cole Fraser (3) at 3:35.

Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (10) at 10:47. Assisted by Phil Marinaccio and Willie Corrin.

Utah goal: Charlie Gerard (10) at 17:49. Assisted by Matthew Boucher and Ty Lewis.

Shots: KC 11, UTA 9

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Willie Corrin (5) at 3:42. Assisted by Boston Leier and Zach Osburn.

Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (8) at 18:00.

Utah goal: Matthew Boucher (18) at 19:52. Assisted by Pat Cannone and Ryan Lowney.

Shots: KC 8, UTA 16

Overtime

Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (18) at 3:45. Assisted by Boston Leier.

Shots: KC 2, UTA 1

Notes and Streaks

Willie Corrin and Zach Osburn have points in consecutive games.

Willie Corrin registered a multi-point game on two goals and one assist.

Zach Osburn registered a multi-point game on two assists.

Boston Leier registered a multi-point game on two assists.

The Mavericks went one-for-four on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.

