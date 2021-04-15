KC Defeats Utah 5-4 in Overtime

April 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Charlie Gerard scored 2 goals for the Utah Grizzlies and Matthew Boucher tied the game at 4 with 7.8 seconds left in regulation but Kansas City Mavericks forward Brodie Reid scored the game winner 3:45 into overtime on an entertaining Wednesday night game at Maverik Center.

Gerard's first of 2 goals came 5:15 into the contest. Kansas City tied the game 11:17 into the period as Willie Corrin scored his 4th of the year. The game was deadlocked at 1-1 after 20 minutes with Utah outshooting KC 14 to 6.

Cole Fraser gave Utah a 2-1 lead on a shot from the high slot in his first home game in a Grizzlies uniform. Fraser had 6 shots on goal. Adam Brady tied the game on a power play goal 10:47 into the second. Gerard's 2nd of the game with 2:11 left in the 2nd. Utah led 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Kansas City tied it up 3:42 into the third as Corrin scored his 2nd of the night. The Mavericks took a lead as Bryan Lemos scored unassisted with 2 minutes left. Boucher tied the game with just under 8 seconds left with Pat Cannone and Ryan Lowney getting the assists. Boucher now has a point in 10 straight home games.

There wasn't a single whistle in the 3 minutes and 45 seconds of overtime leading to Reid's 18th goal of the year.

Kansas City goaltender Matt Greenfield saved 36 of 40 to earn his 7th win of the year. Utah's Peyton Jones saved 22 of 27 in his first game since January 18th as he has spent the last 3 months with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

The series continues on Friday night at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars.

1. Willie Corrin (KC) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +4.

2. Brodie Reid (KC) - Overtime GWG.

3. Charlie Gerard (Utah) - 2 goals, 7 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.