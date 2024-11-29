Loven Called-Up

November 29, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced team captain Grant Loven has accepted a call-up to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder Friday.

The East Grand Forks, Minn. native leads Fayetteville in points (15) and assists (10) and is tied for third in league scoring. Loven has recorded at least point in 10 of his 13 games with the Marksmen this season, and over the course of his SPHL career, has put up 57 (19g+38a) points in 58 regular season games.

Loven's opportunity to join the Thunder will be his second stint in the ECHL, following a 15-game stretch with the Toledo Walleye during the 2023-24 campaign.

Adirondack hosts the Reading Royals at 7 p.m. Friday, while Fayetteville travels to Roanoke to face-off against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at 7:05 p.m..

The Marksmen will return home for three straight games against the Quad City Storm, December 6-8 at the Crown Coliseum. Single-game tickets to all 2024-25 Marksmen home games are available through the 'tickets' tab at marksmenhockey.com.

