Mayhem Done In By Poor First Period Against Pensacola

November 29, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem mounted a comeback, but ultimately could not atone for a disastrous first period, and fell 5-3 to the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Feathers were ruffled early as less than two minutes into the game, a hit on Macon's Brad Jenion by Pensacola's Blake Tosto led to fisticuffs between the two; putting the two parties in the penalty box for five minutes each. After a boarding penalty by Dan Winslow at 7:21, the Ice Flyers took advantage of the power play and scored their first goal of the night as Tyler Ho one-timed it in for his first professional goal. Brad Jenion's interference penalty at 13:07 gave the Ice Flyers another power play, and this time it was Jake Hamilton who scored Pensacola's second goal of the night with a wrister from the high slot. Two minutes later, Hamilton scored again on a deflection in front of Skinner, and heading into the second period, the Mayhem were down 3-0.

Despite being down a defenseman after Jenion dropped the gloves again and was automatically done for the game as a result, the Mayhem did not let that stop them. A slow but physical second period took a bit to develop before Zach Tyson finally put the Mayhem on the board, with a crucial goal nearly 18 minutes deep into the period. His seventh of the season, helped by an end-board rebound from a Dan Winslow shot on the rush, beat Resop to get the Mayhem back in the game.

In the third, Cameron Cook scored for the Ice Flyers making it a 4-1 game after a defensive-zone turnover by the Mayhem. Just 20 seconds later, Alex Cohen broke through and scored Macon's second goal of the game to get the Mayhem right back in it. Later on at 14:20, Cohen repeated the show and scored again, to finally cut the lead back down to one goal. With the Mayhem down by one, they had no choice but to pull Skinner from the net, but Cook once again scored making it a 5-3 final.

The Mayhem will take the ice again on December 6th at Pensacola for a rematch against the Ice Flyers. The Mayhem will be back at the Coliseum on December 13th at 7 p.m. against the Peoria Rivermen for Video Game Night. Guarantee your seats by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

