Muise, Rivermen Shut Out Storm 4-0 on Black Friday

November 29, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - It was a Black Friday indeed for the Quad City offense as they found no traction against Rivermen goaltender Colby Muise who made 24 saves in his second shutout performance of the season. Peoria, led by Muise defeated Quad City 4-0 on Friday night at Carver Arena.

The first period saw the Rivermen out-shoot the Storm 12-8 and also saw numerous offensive chances for both sides. However, the Rivermen and the Storm skated to a scoreless first period after coming up empty on two power plays.

Peoria opened the offense in the second period as Zach Nazzarett picked up the puck along the right-wing boards and cut into the slot with open ice in front of him. The second-ranked rookie goal-scorer spun a back-handed shot into the net to put the Rivermen up 1-0. Alec Baer added on another tally about five minutes later as he skated to the top of the right-wing circle and rifled a shot past Quad City netminder Michael Moran to extend Peoria's lead to 2-0. Things got chippy in the back half of the second period as penalties and chances were abundant. Quad City was denied a solid look on a penalty shot as Rivermen netminder Colby Muise denied Quad City's Leif Mattson's chance to pull the Storm within one.

The Rivermen extended their lead in the third period as Jordan Ernst unloaded a howitzer shot from the top of the right-wing circle while on the power play to secure a 3-0 lead. Carlos Fornaris, in the late stages of the game, skated down a cleared puck just as the Storm were pulling their goaltender. Corralling it at the base of the right circle, Fornaris made no mistake as he sent the puck quickly into a wide-open net to secure his fourth goal of the season. By the time the final horn sounded, Muise turned the net down in a symbolic gesture to demonstrate that nothing was entering the goal that night as the Statistical SPHL rookie secured his second shutout in three games.

The Rivermen, victors of five in a row, head over to the Quad Cities to take on the Storm once more in November. Peoria and Quad City will face off at 7:10 pm on Saturday at Vibrant Arena at the Mark in their fifth meeting of the year.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.