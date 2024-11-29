SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Friday announced the following suspensions:

Huntsville's Benito Posa

Huntsville's Benito Posa has been suspended three games as a result of his actions in Game 62, Birmingham at Huntsville, played on Thursday, November 28.

Posa is suspended under Rule 70.10 for an unpenalized infraction for leaving the player's bench at 5:26 of the second period.

Posa will miss Huntsville's games against Birmingham (November 29), Evansville (December 5), and Peoria (December 6).

Birmingham's Ben Higgins

Birmingham's Ben Higgins has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 62, Birmingham at Huntsville, played on Thursday, November 28.

Higgins was assessed a minor penalty for boarding at 8:51 of the second period.

Higgins will miss Birmingham's game tonight against Huntsville.

