Thunderbolts Shut Out 4-0 In Knoxville

November 29, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville, Tn.: The tough offensive luck that plagued the Thunderbolts on Wednesday followed the team to Tennessee, as the Thunderbolts were held scoreless on 30 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Ice Bears in Knoxville on Friday. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, December 7th against the Huntsville Havoc at 7:05pm CT.

The Thunderbolts played a strong first period, coming close on several opportunities in the Ice Bears zone, however they could not find a way to score the first goal. Knoxville burst ahead late in the first period, as Dalton Skelly scored off a net-front pass at 14:41 to give the Ice Bears the lead. 21 seconds later at 15:02, a screened shot by Cam Tobey somehow found a hole through Cole Ceci to double the lead to 2-0. On a power play at 18:59, another screened shot deflected by Eric Olson found the back of the net to make it 3-0 Knoxville. The score remained the same following an even yet scoreless second period, and well into the third period, before Mitch Atkins finished the scoring on a rebound at 13:04 to put the game away. In goal for Evansville, Ceci finished with 29 saves on 33 shots. The Thunderbolts and Ice Bears meet once again on Saturday, November 30th at Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

