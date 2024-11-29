Dawgs Activate O'Dea Among Multiple Transactions

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that alternate captain Matt O'Dea has been activated from the injured reserve, and forward Carson Gallagher has signed a contract after being acquired from the Pensacola Ice Flyers in a trade earlier this week. Additionally, the Dawgs have placed forwards Gustav Müller and Tobias Odjick on the 14-day injured reserve list.

One of the most versatile players in the SPHL, O'Dea is in his sixth professional season and his fifth in Roanoke, serving as one of the team's alternate captains in each of the past three seasons. Through his first six games of this season, O'Dea has tallied two assists and 12 penalty minutes. Last season, the five-foot-eleven speedster tallied eight goals, 32 assists, a plus-six rating, and 16 penalty minutes in just 44 regular season games on his way to being named to the All-SPHL Second Team, and added five assists during the 2024 President's Cup Playoffs. O'Dea was also named as the SPHL's Player of the Week once last season. Since joining the Dawgs during the 2019-2020 season, the Orland Park, Illinois native is the all-time franchise leader among defensemen for goals (36), assists (85), points (121), and games played (182) by a Roanoke defenseman in team history. O'Dea has been among the best offensive producers from the blue line in the SPHL over the past three years, registering 31 goals (most among SPHL defensemen) and 101 points (second-most among SPHL defensemen). In 23 career postseason games for the Dawgs, O'Dea has two goals, 12 assists, and a plus-14 rating to go along with his 2023 President's Cup championship ring. O'Dea also won the FPHL Ignite Cup with the Columbus River Dragons during the coronavirus-impacted season in 2021. O'Dea additionally played four seasons of college hockey (NCAA-DIII), starting at Concordia College before playing his last three seasons at Western New England University.

Gallagher is in his rookie professional season, starting the fall playing senior hockey in the EOSHL before suiting up for both the Evansville Thunderbolts and the Ice Flyers to start the SPHL campaign. In nine combined appearances in the SPHL, the six-foot forward had one assist and four penalty minutes, and Gallagher previously notched two goals and five assists in four games for the Deseronto Bulldogs in the EOSHL. In his collegiate career, Gallagher began at Sacred Heart University (NCAA-DI) and appeared in five games as a freshman in the 2020-2021 campaign. The Courtice, Ontario native then transferred to SUNY-Plattsburgh (NCAA-DIII) where he was teammates with fellow Dawg Cory Doney, and Gallagher recorded 21 goals, 25 assists, 22 penalty minutes, and a plus-32 rating in 48 games between 2021-2023. Last season, Gallagher transferred to Toronto Metro University (USports), and the 25-year-old contributed eight goals, nine assists, and 12 penalty minutes in 32 total games played. Before college, Gallagher suited up in the NAHL, OJHL, and the PJCHL across four seasons of junior hockey.

Müller is in his rookie professional season in Roanoke after playing four years of NCAA hockey, including three seasons with Long Island University (NCAA-DI). Müller has been off to an incredible start, leading the team with seven goals, and leading all SPHL rookies in goals and points (12) through 12 games played. Last season, the Hudiksvall, Sweden native finished his collegiate career at Albertus Magnus College (NCAA-DIII), tallying four goals, seven assists, a plus-three rating, and 20 penalty minutes in 22 games played. In his three seasons at Long Island, the six-foot-one forward notched six goals, 11 assists, and 14 penalty minutes over the span of 49 games played. Müller also played one season in the USHL with the Madison Capitals during the 2019-2020 season after developing in his home country of Sweden prior to moving to North America.

Odjick is in his third professional season, appearing in seven of Roanoke's first 12 games and recording two fights, 22 penalty minutes, and a plus-one rating. Odjick previously played in 48 regular season FPHL games during the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons for the Danbury Hat Tricks. During his time in Danbury, the five-foot-eleven forward had 19 goals and 28 assists in the regular season, plus seven goals and three assists in 14 career playoff games. Odjick helped Danbury en route to winning the 2023 Commissioner's Cup alongside of fellow Dawg John Macdonald and former Dawgs Kyle Gonzalez and Dmitry Kuznetsov. Prior to his professional career, the Kitigan Zibi, Quebec native played four seasons of junior hockey throughout various leagues in Canada, including the CCHL, QJHL, MJHL, and GMHL.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are back at home on Friday, November 29 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

