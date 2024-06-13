Louisville's Pro Soccer Facility Available as 2026 World Cup Base Camp
June 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC News Release
The city of Louisville and Soccer Holdings' Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center are officially available as a "Team Base Camp" for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
FIFA this week released the first edition of its brochure listing locations eligible to be selected as the home away from home for the tournament's 48 participating teams. These hubs are where players, staff and officials will spend the majority of their time during the group stage contested across Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Opened in 2021, the Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center serves as the everyday home for professional soccer clubs Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC along with their front office, youth academy and charitable foundation. The facility features multiple locker rooms, a weight room, dining hall, media/film room as well as several fields, both natural grass and turf.
"We're honored to be in the running as a base camp site for the 2026 World Cup," said Soccer Holdings' president, James O'Connor. "This is a testament to the continued investment from our ownership group, lockstep partnership with city officials and strong community support surrounding our clubs. The same fields that are home to the young kids in our academy's juniors program all the way up to high-level professionals could propel a nation toward the World Cup. All of Louisville should be proud of how far we've come as a soccer city in such a short amount of time."
Soccer Holdings successfully applied for Louisville to now be listed among 24 high-grade locations in FIFA's initial Team Base Camp brochure. The list will grow in the coming months, offering qualifying teams multiple options to consider for their final selection, which they will submit following the World Cup draw.
Nine cities where World Cup matches will not be contested are included in the Team Base Camps brochure: Chattanooga, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Irvine, Louisville, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, San Antonio and Westfield.
"Even if a city is not staging matches, a participating team coming to stay creates a strong personal bond with the competition for people locally," said Heimo Schirgi, the World Cup's chief operating officer. "It will see them adopt their guests as a second team during the tournament, thereby connecting even more people to the FIFA World Cup."
The World Cup draw, anticipated to be staged in late 2025, will reveal the geographic zones in which teams will play their group matches, further guiding their decisions regarding their respective Team Base Camp locations.
